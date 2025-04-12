Calcutta HC denies Hanuman Chalisa event on Red Road; Hindu Seva Dal likely to move SC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday denied permission for a mass recital of the Hanuman Chalisa on Kolkata’s Red Road, scheduled for Saturday to mark Hanuman Jayanti. Hindu Seva Dal, the organiser, is now considering approaching the Supreme Court to seek approval for holding the event on Red Road next year. The petitioner contended that Eid prayers were allowed to be held at the same place on March 31. Durga Puja carnivals are also organised on the Red Road every year (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

“So far as the interim prayer for organising the programme on April 12 on Red Road, as pleaded by the petitioner, the same is refused at this stage,” a bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Hindu Seva Dal sought Kolkata Police’s permission to hold the event, expecting around 3,000 participants.

The police, however, denied permission citing traffic congestion and potential law and order issues. The Hindu group was asked to shift the venue to either R.R. Avenue, also known as Chittaranjan Avenue, or Shahid Minar near Dharmatala.

The Calcutta High Court was informed that the Army, which is the custodian of Red Road, had, however, granted permission.

The petitioner contended that Eid prayers were allowed to be held at the same place on March 31. Durga Puja carnivals are also organised on the Red Road every year.

The advocate general, representing the state government opposed the petitioner’s contention and submitted that in order to organise such programme for the first time and for adhering to a particular venue the petitioner has to establish a right, as there was no particular significance being pointed out.

“Emphasis was laid on the fact that unless the place has a particular significance for the religion so as to form an essential or integral part thereof, as of right no individual, organization or any group of persons can claim a public place as a venue as a matter of right. It was further stated that so far as the level playing field pleaded by the petitioner in respect of the other community being allowed the same is being held for a considerable period of years which finds its place in history of India,” the order read.

The Hindu Seva Dal now plans to move the Supreme Court for another date or a date next year. “The Uttar Pradesh government

managed the Kumbh Mela so well with millions of pilgrims attending it. But here the Kolkata Police can’t even handle a gathering of 3000. We are planning to move the Supreme Court to that the event may be organised at the same venue next year or on other dates,” Sudeep Ram, state president of Hindu Seva Dal, told HT.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the organisation of resorting to “Red Road politics”.

“Those who plan to recite Hanuman Chalisha can do it. But why are they entering into Red Road politics? Eid prayers are being held on Red Road for many years. Why are they only saying that Eid prayers are being held? Even Durga Puja carnival is held. Can’t they see it? They have no relation with the people of West Bengal,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.