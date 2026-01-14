Edit Profile
    Calcutta HC disposes of TMC plea after ED says it hasn't seized anything from I-PAC office

    The ED told the high court that petitions filed by it and the TMC in connection with Jan 8 searches be adjourned as the agency has moved the SC on the issue.

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 4:23 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday heard the Trinamool Congress's plea seeking preservation of the confidential political data that were allegedly seized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest rally from Jadavpur to Hazra Crossing against the ED raid on the IPAC office, in Kolkata. (@AITCofficialX/ANI Photo) (@AITCofficial)
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest rally from Jadavpur to Hazra Crossing against the ED raid on the IPAC office, in Kolkata. (@AITCofficialX/ANI Photo) (@AITCofficial)

    Additional Solicitor General SC Raju, appearing for the central agency, told the high court that the agency that it has not seized anything from the office of the I-PAC head Prateek Jain on January 8, Live Law reported.

    The ED told the Calcutta High Court that petitions filed by it and the TMC in connection with last week’s searches be adjourned as the agency has moved the Supreme Court on the issue.

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ counsel Menaka Guruswamy told the high court that the party was only seeking protection of its data.

