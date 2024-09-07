Call centre in bus caught by Ghaziabad Police for scams worth 3 crore

The Ghaziabad Police arrested three persons on Friday for allegedly running a credit card scam, which they operated out of a mobile call centre they had set up inside a bus, reported the Times of India. The gang which had been operating for three years, had reportedly managed to cheat people out of more than ₹ 3 crore. (Representative Image)

The gang which had been operating for three years, had reportedly managed to cheat people out of more than ₹3 crore.

The police had received a tip-off that a Force Traveller bus had been stationary near Gaur Green City, Indirapuram. Upon investigation, they opened they found three men sitting inside the bus and discovered their scheme. The bus contained laptops, mobile phones, headphones and lists of credit card users to call.

Sushant Kumar, 30, from Trivandrum, Kerala, 20-year-old Sunny Kashyap from Tila Mod and 24-year-old Aman Goswami from Loni border were arrested by the Ghaziabad Police. There are seven more people in their gang who haven't been caught yet.

ACP Swatantra Singh told TOI, “Those engaged in making calls to victims would board the bus between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Each of them was handed a list of credit card users along with their phone numbers. They would call the victims and offer credit card reward points.”

Since the bus was constantly moving, the gang were able to hide their activities and not get caught easily. The bus would pick up and drop members of the gang from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

According to ACP Singh, they would call up credit card users and offer them rewards if they clicked on a link sent on text. They would collect credit card information on this link and make users share their OTP. If the victim didn't comply, they would verbally abuse them.

The gang had used forged rent agreements in order to get sim cards for their scam. ACP Singh told TOI, a girl named Archana gave the gang the data of credit card users. Another member of the gang, Akhil Paijan, would provide the mobile phones and sim cards.

The bus owner, a man named Dhyanchand from Delhi, would rent out the vehicle to the gang for Rs. 2,000 a day, under the excuse of using it to shoot YouTube videos.

An FIR has been registered against the three individuals who were caught under BNS sections regarding criminal conspiracy, forgery, impersonation and relevant provisions of the IT Act.