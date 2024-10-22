Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Calling husband 'hijra' act of cruelty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 10:28 AM IST

The divorce decree was granted after the husband's mother said his wife would call her son a hijra.

Calling a husband a 'hijra' is an act of cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed while hearing a divorce case.

The man said the woman used to say that sex should go on for at least 15 minutes and three times a night. (Representational photo)
The man said the woman used to say that sex should go on for at least 15 minutes and three times a night. (Representational photo)

The Division Bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing a woman's appeal against the divorce granted in favour of her husband by a family court, reported Bar and Bench.

The divorce decree was granted after the husband's mother said his wife would call her son a hijra.

The bench observed that saying that his mother had given birth to a transgender was an act of cruelty.

Also read: Gaurav Taneja shuts down divorce ‘publicity stunt’ trolls, posts pic with Ritu Rathee: ‘Tumhare maa baap ne…’

"...terming the respondent-husband as Hijda (transgender) and calling his mother to have given birth to a transgender, is an act of cruelty,” the bench said.

In the divorce plea, it was alleged that the woman was addicted to porn and mobile games. She would allegedly ask the husband to record the duration of sex.

The man said the woman used to say that sex should go on for at least 15 minutes and three times a night.

She used to taunt him for not “being physically fit to compete with her” and had disclosed that she wanted to marry someone else, the plea said, according to Bar and Bench.

The woman denied the allegations and claimed she was evicted from her matrimonial home by her husband.

She accused her in-laws of administering intoxicated medicines. "During her unconscious state, they put a Tabiz from a Tantrik on her neck besides administering her intoxicated water so that they could have control over her," she alleged.

She alleged that the family court's cruelty finding was wrong.

The court also noticed that the two parties lived separately for six years. They upheld the family court's observation that the marriage had ruptured beyond repair and "it has become a dead wood".

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //