Calling husband 'hijra' act of cruelty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Calling a husband a 'hijra' is an act of cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed while hearing a divorce case. The man said the woman used to say that sex should go on for at least 15 minutes and three times a night. (Representational photo)

The Division Bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing a woman's appeal against the divorce granted in favour of her husband by a family court, reported Bar and Bench.

The divorce decree was granted after the husband's mother said his wife would call her son a hijra.

The bench observed that saying that his mother had given birth to a transgender was an act of cruelty.

"...terming the respondent-husband as Hijda (transgender) and calling his mother to have given birth to a transgender, is an act of cruelty,” the bench said.

In the divorce plea, it was alleged that the woman was addicted to porn and mobile games. She would allegedly ask the husband to record the duration of sex.

The man said the woman used to say that sex should go on for at least 15 minutes and three times a night.

She used to taunt him for not “being physically fit to compete with her” and had disclosed that she wanted to marry someone else, the plea said, according to Bar and Bench.

The woman denied the allegations and claimed she was evicted from her matrimonial home by her husband.

She accused her in-laws of administering intoxicated medicines. "During her unconscious state, they put a Tabiz from a Tantrik on her neck besides administering her intoxicated water so that they could have control over her," she alleged.

She alleged that the family court's cruelty finding was wrong.

The court also noticed that the two parties lived separately for six years. They upheld the family court's observation that the marriage had ruptured beyond repair and "it has become a dead wood".