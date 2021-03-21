Calls for CM Yediyurappa’s removal grow louder in Karnataka and beyond

Pressure on Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa continued to pile up from the opposition as well as within his party--- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as voices asking for his resignation got louder in the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter on Sunday, demanding that the Union government remove Yediyurappa as chief minister over charges of corruption.

“As “Corruption Charges” against CM Yediyurappa unfold through judicial verdicts, why is BJP “mum”? Why is PM Modi ji “silent”? Where is Naddaji? Why is CM Yediyurappa not sacked? Why is media scared of even touching the story?” Surjewala posted on Twitter.

He posted the link of the news which referred to the Karnataka High Court, on March 17, allowing the reinstatement of an eight-year old corruption case against the 78-year-old chief minister.

Yediyurappa has been under pressure ever since he returned to power by engineering the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka in 2019.

Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter to get PM Modi’s attention on the existing corruption in Karnataka.

Taking on the Prime Minister’s comments against the “single-window” system in Bengal, Kumaraswamy posted a five-part tweet which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of practicing corruption.

“But what kind of single window system is prevailing in Karnataka, ruled by the BJP? Will Modi reply to this? The senior BJP MLAs themselves are lamenting everywhere in Karnataka about the BJP govt’s ‘single window system’ which is hiding behind the chair of CM BS Yediyurappa,” he posted.

“Modi’s act of criticizing @MamataOfficial when there is a single window system in Karnataka government itself which is intentionally being nurtured, is like cheating the conscience,” he added.

He said that Modi should first end the corruption prevalent in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa has often found himself fighting people within his own party demanding that he be replaced.

Basangouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), one of Yediyurappa’s staunchest critics, continued his tirade against the chief minister, stating that the leader be replaced if the BJP wants a chance to return to power in 2023.

“It is confirmed that the CM will be replaced,” Yatnal said on Saturday.

“If we take this CM and go in for the next elections....,” he paused, implying defeat. He said that the general secretary of the party may well be aware of this fact.

“If BJP must survive, then the CM must be changed,” he added.