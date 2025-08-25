‘Can any President make the PM resign?’ Owaisi slams bills to remove ministers

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the recently introduced bills on the removal of PM, CM and ministers, asking if the President can actually make the Prime Minister resign. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talks to the media as he leaves after attending an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, in Delhi.(PTI)

The Hyderabad MP said that the Constitution states that the President would be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. He reasoned that the proposed legislation empowers the President to remove the PM, which is in opposition to the existing law.

"We have stated in the Constitution that the President of India will be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. This article is in the Constitution. This proposed bill is saying that the President can remove the Prime Minister. What is this? This clearly clashes with that article," Owaisi said while speaking to PTI.

He further asked: "Can any President actually make the Prime Minister resign?"

The bill, which has been sent to a Joint parliamentary committee, seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

He also raised concerns over the powers of state governments, saying if the central government decides to arrest four or five state ministers, then the state government will automatically fall.

"Where is the independence? You will be the ones controlling them... Just arrest four or five ministers and the government is gone," he added.

While speaking during the introduction of the bill in the Parliament last week, Owaisi said that the government is hell-bent on creating a “Police State” and that the bill would be “death knell unleashed on the elected government”.

“The bills violate the principle of separation of powers and undermine the right of the people to elect a government," Owaisi said, adding, “This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death knell unleashed on the elected government."