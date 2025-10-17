Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘India can be substitute to China’: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott lists Delhi's key advantages

    Tony Abbott said that when he was Australia’s Prime Minister, he used to say that India will emerge as a “democratic superpower”.

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 7:44 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that India could be a “counterweight” to China and listed out the three big advantages that India has over China. The Australian leader said that some of Delhi's advantages over Beijing include— democracy, the rule of law, and the English language.

    “The 21st century belongs to India just as it belongs to China," former Australian PM Tony Abbott said. (File/Bloomberg)
    “The 21st century belongs to India just as it belongs to China," former Australian PM Tony Abbott said. (File/Bloomberg)

    Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Abbott said that India could be the “substitute” to China and highlighted the infrastructural development in the country.

    "India is a counterweight to China. It is now the most populous country. You go to any Indian city... there is massive infrastructure push - new airports, etc. India is rising and can be a substitute to China," he said.

    Also read: Rishi Sunak on India's stand amid US tariffs: 'Relationships based on trust...'

    Abbott also said that the key to check China's ambitions to 'dominate the world' lies with India. "They want to be hegemonic power... and this spells trouble for all of China's neighbours, as well as the world,” he said.

    “The 21st century belongs to India just as it belongs to China," the former Australian PM said.

    ‘India’s PM to be leader of free world’

    While speaking at the summit, Tony Abbott said that when he was Australia’s Prime Minister, he used to say that India will emerge as a “democratic superpower”. He added that in the upcoming four to five decades, whoever is India’s Prime Minister could be the “leader of a free world”.

    "As PM, I used to say India will emerge as a democratic superpower. Well, now that has happened. The PM of India is likely to be the leader of a free world in the next 40-50 years..." Abbott said.

    Also read: 'Misplayed his hand': Former Australian PM Tony Abbott reacts to Trump's tariff on India

    ‘Trump misplayed his hand with India’

    While talking about the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India by the United States President Donald Trump, half of which is punishment for buying oil from Russia, Abbott said that while is a Trump supporters, he believes the US President “misplayed his hand with India when he imposed those punitive tariffs... particularly given there are other countries that are cheating here, especially China (which buys more than India), that didn't get the same treatment.”

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/‘India Can Be Substitute To China’: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott Lists Delhi's Key Advantages
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes