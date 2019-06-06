Amarinder Singh clips Navjot Sidhu’s wings, decides to strip him of local bodies portfolio: Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh decided to strip his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu of his local bodies portfolio on Thursday, hours after the outspoken cricketer-turned-politician had skipped a cabinet meeting and hurled darts at his boss from a Press conference.

“The decision has been made.... The announcement will be made soon,” a senior Congress functionary told Hindustan Times on conditions of anonymity even as the Capt Amarinder Singh vs Sidhu war peaked in Punjab.

“I cannot be taken for granted... I am answerable to the people of Punjab,” Sidhu told reporters minutes before Chief Minister Singh decided to advise the Governor to divest his cabinet colleague of his most important portfolio. Capt Singh will retain the portfolio with himself for now.

Sidhu will retain the tourism and culture ministries under his charge. He also continues to be cabinet minister.

But Capt Singh’s decision to strip him of the local bodies department is a sharp message to Sidhu, who had cited the performance of the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections in urban areas, as evidence that he had delivered.

It also signals that there were limits to how far Sidhu’s equation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi could insulate him.

Thursday’s cabinet meeting that Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped was the second meeting chaired by Amarinder Singh that he had given a miss. Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, had, however, blamed the lack of an invite to explain her husband’s absence from the meeting of Punjab Congress legislators, cabinet ministers and newly elected MPs on May 30 .

Also read: Sidhu not invited to post-poll meeting chaired by Punjab CM, says Navjot Kaur

The chief minister has blamed Sidhu’s remarks on Pakistan and his “inept” handling of local bodies department for the party’s poor performance in urban areas, announcing that he intended to change the minister’s portfolio.

Amarinder Singh had also taken his cabinet colleague to task over his “friendly-match” remark during an election rally in Bathinda and questioned his performance as local bodies minister.

Navjot Singh Sidhu accused Amarinder Singh of unfairly “singling” him out for the poor show of the Congress in some urban areas by raising questions about his department’s performance.

He has been at loggerheads with the chief minister ever since his wife Navjot Kaur was denied a ticket for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 15:20 IST