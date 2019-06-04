Sidhu not invited to post-poll meeting chaired by Punjab CM, says Navjot Kaur

Four days after the post-poll meeting that was held in Chandigarh and attended by all Punjab Congress legislators, cabinet ministers and newly elected MPs from the state, Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday said her husband and Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was not invited to the meeting.

Chaired by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, it was the first meeting of the state government after the result of the parliamentary elections. However, Sidhu, who has been engaged in a verbal duel with the chief minister, was not present in the meeting. After Sidhu’s “friendly-match” remark during Bathinda election rally, Captain issued a hard-hitting statement against him, questioning his performance as local bodies minister.

Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral said the CM’s office (CMO) had invited all the ministers and MLAs for the meeting. “A message was also sent to Sidhu’s office,” he said.

However, Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur, denied getting any message. “It was not a cabinet meeting, but of the MLAs. It was convened to welcome the newly-elected state Congress MPs. We did not receive any message regarding it. So, my husband did not turn up in the meeting,” said Navjot Kaur.

She inspected the work being done under the department of local bodies on Monday morning. On speculations about change in Sidhu’s portfolio, Kaur said the portfolio is changed by party high command. “We will see when it is changed,” she said. On Captain’s remark that Sidhu wants to be the chief minister, she said, “Explain to me when he demanded the post of CM,” she said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 09:51 IST