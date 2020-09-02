Canada enhances air bubble with India, 56 more evacuation flights till October 24

india

Even as Canada is keeping its borders closed for international travelers till the end of September, the air bubble with India will be enhanced as it will now continue into the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the number of evacuation flights operated for Indian nationals stranded in Canada due to the Covid-19 pandemic, under the Vande Bharat Mission, will cross 100 in September.

The air bubble was introduced in mid-August with the two national carriers, Air India and Air Canada, flying back and forth between the two countries. Under Phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission, 56 more flights will be operated till October 24 between Toronto and Vancouver and destinations in India. With 73 flights already taking passengers back to India since May 20, when they first left Vancouver, the total will cross 100 by the end of the month. More than 13,000 Indian citizens, including international students, have been repatriated so far, according to India’s high commissioner in Ottawa Ajay Bisaria.

Canada is keeping restrictions in place with regard to international travellers, only permitting citizens and permanent residents into the country, with some exemptions like for immediate family members of those allowed into the country. Minister of public safety and emergency preparedness Bill Blair announced these will remain till the end of September “to limit the introduction and spread of Covid-19 in our communities.” These measures were introduced in March when the initial coronavirus cases were reported in the country.

Those entering Canada will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14 days and no exemptions are being made for those who have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for it. The guidelines in this regard explained that this was being done because “it’s not yet certain how long the virus is contagious” and a negative test “doesn’t prove that a traveller is Covid-19 free.”

The Air India flights to India will head to New Delhi and connect multiple destinations including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Amritsar.