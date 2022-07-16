Canada Police identify vehicle linked to killing of Malik

Canadian Police investigating the murder of 75-year-old Ripudaman Singh Malik, the Sikh man acquitted in the tragic 1985 Air India flight Kanishka terrorist bombing case, have identified the vehicle linked to the targeted killing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on Friday released a video of a white Honda CRV driving through the area a little while before Malik was found shot there. The video suggested there was more than one occupant in the vehicle.

British Columbia’s major homicide unit also urged the public not to jump to conclusions over the motive.

Malik was shot dead in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia around 9.30am on Thursday. Malik was shot dead by unknown assailants as he sat in his Tesla car in the parking lot, close to the premises of Papillon Eastern Imports, which he founded as a Gastown store in the early 1970s, according to Vancouver Sun newspaper.

The compact recreational vehicle (CRV), which was later found burning at 122A Street and 82nd Avenue, was linked to Malik’s killing, sergeant David Lee of the homicide unit told reporters. “A review of CCTV determined that this CRV arrived a short time before the shooting and waited for Malik,” Lee said.

Seeking assistance from the public, Lee said anyone nearby who saw anything or has dashboard camera footage taken between 7am and 9am is asked to contact the investigators.

Stating that police are yet to determine a motive in the case, Lee urged the public not to jump to conclusions, saying police has “a number of investigative avenues available to us.”

“We understand this is a high-profile international story. However, we urge (people) not to speculate as to the motive as our homicide investigators will be following the evidence,” Lee said at the media briefing.

Malik was once accused of playing a role in the bombing of the Air India flight Kanishka in June 1985 by Khalistani terrorists that killed 329 people and till date remains the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history. A wealthy businessman and founder of Khalsa Credit Union and Khalsa Schools, Malik was acquitted of all charges in the case in March 2005.

“These are complex cases and I can’t say specifically how long it could take,” Lee said. “We can’t say because the investigation is unfolding right now.”

Speaking to reporters outside the family’s South Surrey home on Friday, Malik’s eldest son Jaspreet said his father had no security concerns and was focused on his businesses and the volunteer work he did for his community.

“My dad never said anything to us about anybody ever threatening him or anything like that,” he said.

He also doubted the killing had anything to do with the Air India case.

“I don’t believe it to be true. I think this must have some other cause or motive, or something,” Jaspreet said. “I don’t know what that would be.”

