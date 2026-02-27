Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Mumbai on four-day trip to India

Carney’s visit is aimed at rebuilding bilateral ties and boosting trade, as Canada aims to counter the impact of strained relations with the United States and deepen ties with countries such as India, China and those in the Middle East. After landing in Mumbai, he is expected to interact with business leaders before travelling to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on Monday, as per AFP.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday, beginning an official visit to India that will run till March 2. This marks Carney’s first official trip to the country.

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated in recent years after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen, claims that New Delhi has repeatedly denied. Unlike Trudeau, Carney will not visit Punjab, a region closely linked to Sikh separatist politics, which analysts see as a move to avoid friction with Indian authorities, as per a Reuters report.

Experts said Carney’s approach reflects a more pragmatic foreign policy, shaped in part by tensions with Washington during Donald Trump’s tariff actions and annexation threats. Business leaders have described the trip as focused squarely on trade and investment rather than symbolism.

The visit also follows a recent trade agreement between India and the European Union, raising hopes of a similar deal with Canada. Indian officials have previously indicated that talks could include a long-term uranium supply pact and smaller agreements in areas such as energy, artificial intelligence, education and culture, the Reuters report noted.

After India, Carney is scheduled to travel to Australia and Japan as part of a broader push to reduce its reliance on the United States and diversify Canada’s trade and strengthen ties with what he has described as “middle-power” economies.

