Cancelled leaves, temporary jails: Ayodhya verdict countdown begins

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:54 IST

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is expected to pronounce its verdict in Ayodya title suit any day now having wrapped up a 40-day daily hearing on October 16, paving the way for a judicial settlement of the over 2.77 acres of land.

The bench is considering petitions against a 2010 Allahabad high court judgment that ordered the disputed land be divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhada, a Hindu denomination, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and representatives of Ram Lalla, the child deity.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh and the union government, apart from political parties have started prepping for the big day. Here is a look at the measures that have been announced in the run-up to the verdict.

*Eight temporary jails have been set up in different colleges in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district ahead of probable verdict in Ayodhya case.

* The officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) are camping in Ayodhya.

* The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled leaves of all field officers, including police and administration in all the 75 districts till November 30.

* Agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms and any attempts to cause disharmony using social media may invite the National Security Act (NSA). The Maharashtra cyber police has formed a special team to monitor social media platforms to ensure no inflammatory comments or messages are circulated ahead.

* In Meerut, Muslims clerics here have approached Imams ( those who lead formal prayers) of mosques in the district to advise people of the community to maintain peace and harmony post the Supreme Court verdict, irrespective of in whose favour it was.

* The administration has tightened security at the house of justice Ashok Bhushan of the Supreme Court, who is one of the five judges hearing the case. A section of PAC personnel has been deputed at the judge’s Nevada, Ashok Nagar residence besides the already existing armed policemen of the UP Police.

*The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has stopped carving of stones at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala (workshop) ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.