Candidates for state polls to be finalised by Sept: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that ‘winnability’ would be the key factor for the selection of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections. He said the party’s parliamentary board will finalise candidates by September and follow a set procedure for the selection of candidates.

“After ground-level surveys and studying media reports and recommendations, the party’s parliamentary board will finalise the candidates. It doesn’t matter if a ticket aspirant is an old party member or new. The candidate would be selected on the basis of their ‘winnability’,” the CM said during an interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of a workers’ meeting in Karnal on Sunday.

Earlier during a review meeting with councillors and officials of the Karnal municipal corporation, Khattar said the municipal corporations should convene monthly meetings regularly.

The CM further said the government has decided that the sessions of municipal corporations would be held on the pattern of state assembly and the mayor would be the speaker of the House. This would help the councillors raise the issues in their wards, which they are unable to do in the present arrangement as agendas for meetings are decided in advance.

Local members of legislative assembly (MLA) and senior officers of the municipal corporation and administration can sit in the VIP gallery to observe the proceedings, Khattar said, adding that the initiative would be launched from the Karnal civic body.

The CM said that committees of the councillors of both ruling and opposition parties, will be formed to carry developmental works in the municipal corporation. During the meeting, Khattar told the councillors that pending developmental works will be completed in the next term.

Khattar also announced that Karnal’s new bus stand will be named after martyr Madan Lal Dhingra.Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects to the tune of ₹95 crore, including seven heritage gates and Jundla road. The CM also listened to ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party workers in Karnal.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 02:56 IST