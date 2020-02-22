Car plunges into a water tank in Telangana, three dead

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:39 IST

Three persons, including a sarpanch’s husband and son, died when the car carrying them plunged into an irrigation tank in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday night, the police said.

The bodies of Dharne Madhu (37), husband of D Swapna, Sarpanch of Sarnenigudem gram panchayat, their son Manikantha (9) and their family friend N Sridhar Reddy (25), a ward member of the same gram panchayat, were fished out of the tank at Vellanki village of Ramannapet block on Saturday afternoon.

Ramannapet sub-inspector of police Chella Sailu said Madhu, along with his son and friend Sridhar Reddy, went out in the car late in the evening apparently to watch Maha Shivratri festivities in the neighbouring villages.

“When they did not return even after late in the night, the Sarpanch lodged a complaint with us. We began searching for them till the late hours, but did not succeed. On Saturday, we checked the CCTV footage in the area and found that the car had gone towards Vellanki tank,” the SI said.

With the help of local people and professional swimmers, the police searched in the tank and found the car in the waters at around 11 am. The car was pulled out of the tank and the bodies of the three victims were retrieved in the afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the car could have plunged into the tank due to over-speeding. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Ramannapet for post-mortem. A case of accident has been booked,” the SI said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislator from Nakirekal Chirumarthi Lingaiah went to Ramannapet hospital and consoled the members of the bereaved family.

This is the third such incident in Telangana this week. On February 17, the bodies of TRS lawmaker D Manohar Reddy’s sister Radha, her husband Satyanarayana Reddy and their daughter Vinaya Sri, who had gone missing since January 27, were fished out along with their car from Kakatiya Canal near Karimnagar town.

On February 16, a car carrying a couple to a temple fell off the bridge into Kakatiya Canal almost at the same spot. The husband died and the woman survived with injuries. A constable, who rushed to the spot, also fell off the bridge to death.