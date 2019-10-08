Case against BJP MLA after three die in car accident

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 03:29 IST

Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against Rahul Lodhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party law-maker and nephew of former union minister Uma Bharti, after his vehicle reportedly rammed into a motor-bike, killing three persons, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Brijendra Ahirwar, Madan Ahirwar and Nandram Ahirwar, residents of Barethi village, police said.

Anurag Sujania, superintendent of police, Tikamgarh, said: “An FIR has been registered against Rahul lodhi, who is an MLA from Khargapur constituency of Tikamgarh district, under section 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (for rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act”.

The SP said the case was registered on basis of the statement of Ganesh Ahirwar, 48, an eyewitness, who claimed that Lodhi was in the driving seat when his SUV hit the motorcycle and that he ran from the spot after the accident.

Lodhi, however, said that his vehicle was not involved in the accident. “I was in Futer village, 20km away from the spot, in my constituency and my driver was coming to pick me up. My vehicle was passing from the (Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur) road at the time of accident,” he claimed.

Police said no arrests have been made so far.

