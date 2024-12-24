Case registered over attempted attack on BJP MLC in Belagavi

An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals after an alleged attempt to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, police said on Monday. The incident took place on December 19 after Ravi reportedly made objectionable remarks about state minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Police personnel detained BJP activists during their protest against the state government over the arrest of CT Ravi over his alleged remarks on minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. (PTI)

CT Ravi had initially filed a complaint at the Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi on Friday, but it was registered as a miscellaneous case. After another complaint on Monday, police registered the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, and criminal assault.

“Two MLCs had submitted a complaint to the chairperson of the legislative council about the alleged incident. Later, we received a letter from the secretary of the legislative council bringing the incident to our notice and requesting us to provide protection and security to CT Ravi. So, based on the letter, we have registered a case against the unknown individuals,” said Belagavi police commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang.

“We are currently scanning through the videos and CCTV footage of the alleged incident to identify those involved in the act and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

The FIR included charges under BNS sections 189(2) for unlawful assembly, 191(2) for rioting, 190 for unlawful assembly with the prosecution of a common object, 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 352 for intentionally insulting others to provoke a breach of peace, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

BJP MLCs DS Arun and SV Sankanura had lodged a complaint with legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, alleging that the attack on CT Ravi was by supporters of minister Hebbalkar.

BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur, who was present at the time, also filed a separate complaint with chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

“The attackers who were detained by the police on Friday morning were seen talking to television channels in the evening. The BJP would have never allowed the occurrence of such an incident if it was in power. I doubt any police action under the Congress government as it will be in favour of the ruling government,” Puttur said.

The confrontation between CT Ravi and Hebbalkar took place after a heated exchange during a legislative council session where CT Ravi reportedly referred to Congress member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.”

In response, the minister called the BJP leader a “murderer,” leading to further accusations and tensions. Ravi allegedly directed derogatory remarks toward Hebbalkar during the session.

Addressing the allegations, Ravi later stated, “Regarding the allegations, the speaker has given a ruling. I have already shared this with the media and won’t elaborate further... Our words are known to our conscience and the Almighty.”