Cases that dominated Karnataka politics this year

The Karnataka politics was embroiled in allegations of corruption and sexual harassment against leaders across parties in 2024. Then JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna found himself at the centre of controversy when explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced ahead of the parliamentary elections. (ANI)

One of the major corruption cases was the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, where funds designated for tribal welfare were allegedly siphoned off.

Accusations pointed to unauthorised transfers of ₹94.73 crore by eight officials from Union Bank of India’s MG Road branch.

The case escalated following the suicide of one of the officials, who left a note implicating corporation officials and cited “oral instructions” from a minister’s office.

This revelation led to the arrest of cabinet minister B Nagendra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Nagendra, after being released on bail, alleged that the ED pressured him to implicate chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Another big corruption case was the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment irregularities case. The controversy revolved around a 50:50 land exchange scheme introduced during the BJP’s tenure, which critics claimed facilitated favouritism. Fourteen high-value plots in a prime Mysuru locality were allocated to beneficiaries under questionable circumstances. Parvathi, one of the recipients, returned the plots following public outrage.

The high court permitted a probe into alleged irregularities in the MUDA allocations and directed the Lokayukta police to submit a status report.

A petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna highlighted potential misuse of the scheme, intensifying calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

In response to the allegations, Siddaramaiah denied any wrongdoing, asserting that neither he nor his family members had any role in the controversy.

Allegations of mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic by previous BJP regime was another case that raised an uproar in the state politics.

An interim report by the justice John Michael D’Cunha commission, formed by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, examined ₹7,223.64 crore in pandemic-related expenditures under the BJP-led government and flagged procurement irregularities.

The report recommended recovering ₹500 crore, prompting the Congress government to establish a special investigation team (SIT) and a cabinet sub-committee to delve deeper into the matter. The opposition BJP, however, termed the complaint “political maneuvering”.

Amid these irregularities, another case that rocked the state were sexual harassment allegations against several prominent leaders, including a former chief minister, sitting MPs, and ministers.

In March, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced accusations under the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. The mother of a 17-year-old girl alleged he had harassed her daughter during a visit to his residence. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a charge sheet in June, though the case is yet to go to trial.

Then JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna found himself at the centre of controversy when explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced in the middle of the parliamentary elections.

Of about 90 women allegedly affected, four lodged complaints against him.

Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, was also implicated after a former housemaid accused him of harassment. Revanna was briefly detained but later released on bail.

Prajwal fled the country during the case but returned in May and was arrested. He remains in custody after his bail petitions in four rape cases were rejected by the Supreme Court in November. He was later suspended from the party.

His brother, MLC Suraj Revanna, faced allegations of sexually abusing a male JD(S) worker, with a charge sheet filed against him by the SIT.

BJP MLA Munirathna was accused of multiple offences, including caste abuse, rape, and attempts to infect individuals with HIV-infected blood. He has been chargesheeted in two cases and remains out on bail.

Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni was accused of abduction and rape in October. While the investigation continues, Kulkarni countered the claims by accusing a Kannada news channel owner of blackmail.

These have fuelled political tensions, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of corruption and incompetence. Chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, aimed at destabilising his administration. The shadow of these cases will continue to loom over the next year, with controversies and ongoing legal battles dominating the state’s political landscape.