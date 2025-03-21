Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cash discovery at Delhi HC judge's home: Lawyer expresses 'pain', HC says 'conscious'

PTI |
Mar 21, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Cash discovery at Delhi HC judge's home: Lawyer expresses 'pain', HC says 'conscious'

New Delhi, A senior lawyer appearing in the Delhi High Court on Friday expressed "shock and pain" after an alleged incident of cash discovery at the official residence of its sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma came to light.

Cash discovery at Delhi HC judge's home: Lawyer expresses 'pain', HC says 'conscious'
Cash discovery at Delhi HC judge's home: Lawyer expresses 'pain', HC says 'conscious'

The purported discovery followed a major fire at the residence.

After the lawyer said many in the bar were "shaken" by the development, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya lamented, "So is everybody. We are conscious."

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj mentioned before a bench comprising the chief justice and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to take some steps to stop such incidents from occurring in the future.

"Today's incident has pained us a lot, many of us. Please take some steps on the administrative side so that these incidents do not happen in future and the truthfulness of the judicial system is maintained," Bhardwaj said.

He added, "We respect the system a lot. Each of the judges are respected a lot. We are shaken my lords and demoralised. Please take some steps. I am not expressing my pain any further and I am sure I am expressing the pain of many of my brothers. Please take some steps to see that such incidents do not happen."

At around 11 am, the court master of Justice Varma's court announced that the division bench was on leave on Friday and any urgent mentioning could be made before another bench.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has reportedly decided to transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court following the incident.

Justice Varma was currently heading a division bench, which was dealing with cases of sales tax, GST, company appeals and other appeals of the original side.

He was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. The judge was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

According to official information, he took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016 and was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On