Cash help for poor, tax break for industries among Rahul’s suggestions

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:36 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi listed his suggestions to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, asking the government to provide daily-wagers immediate help through direct cash transfers in their accounts and free rations at a time when the country has imposed a 21-day lockdown.

“Many industries are struggling. Act quickly by announcing tax breaks & financial support to prevent massive job losses & reassure business owners that the Govt will support them through this crisis,” he posted on Twitter amid mounting worries over the economy.

India is fighting a war against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, he said, adding that the strategy to “minimise casualties in this war” should have two components — economy and tackling the disease.

“Isolate the virus and block its escape routes,” he said, calling for expanding tests to identify patients. “Create massive emergency field hospitals in particularly in urban areas with full ICU capability to provide care to patients,” Gandhi added.

Elaborating on the economy front, the former Congress president said, apart from direct cash transfers, the government must act quickly by announcing tax breaks and provide financial support to prevent massive job losses. Many industries are struggling, and the government has to ensure business owners that they will support during this crisis, he said.