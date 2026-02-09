Castes now exist largely for political purposes: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Caste now exists largely for selfish interests and political purposes as its traditional occupational basis has disappeared, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday as he called for sensitivity and a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts. Addressing a query on his tenure, Mohan Bhagwat said he would step down as RSS chief whenever the organisation directs him to do so (PTI)

Addressing a programme at a packed auditorium in Mumbai’s Worli to mark the centenary of the RSS, Bhagwat said that while exercises such as special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were helping identify infiltrators, citizens must remain vigilant, identify and report suspects to authorities

Politicians, the RSS chief said, seek votes in the name of the caste because caste identities remained deeply ingrained in society. “Politicians are driven by electoral considerations rather than ideology,” he said. “Caste now existed largely for selfish interests and political purposes, as the traditional occupational basis of caste had long disappeared.”

Also read: Hindu of any caste can head RSS: Mohan Bhagwat at centenary event

Responding to a question about all sarsanghchalaks or RSS chiefs till being a Brahmin, Bhagwat said it was not a qualification for the post. “Being a Brahmin is not a qualification for the post, just as belonging to the SC or ST communities is not a disqualification. The one who is best suited and available at the time should be appointed sarsanghchalak. He must be a Hindu, irrespective of caste,” he said.

Addressing a query on his tenure, he said he would step down as RSS chief whenever the organisation directs him to do so, adding the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his having turned 75

Responding to a question on infiltration during an interactive session at the NSCI Dome, Bhagwat said: “Those who come from outside can be identified by their language. We should detect and report them to the appropriate authorities. They will investigate and keep an eye on them.”

Past governments, Bhagwat said, had done nothing about infiltrators while the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi started detecting and deporting them.

“If you start looking around, you will find them (infiltrators) as your employees doing petty jobs. People from the Hindu community have stopped doing petty jobs as they are running after high-income jobs,” he said. “We will not give employment to any foreigner. Anyone, who is from our country, be it Muslim, will get employment but not a foreigner.”

Bhagwat also said the BJP had benefited from the RSS and not vice-versa. “The Sangh has not directly benefited from the BJP; rather, parties aligned with the Sangh’s views and policies have benefited from the increased strength and acceptability of the Sangh in society,” he said.