Cat, not leopard: Delhi Police on ‘wild animal’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 10, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The animal was spotted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.

The Delhi Police on Monday clarified that the ‘wild animal’ spotted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term, was actually a common house cat.

The animal was seen in the background even as BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was taking oath during Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.
The animal was seen in the background even as BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was taking oath during Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

“Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal,” Delhi Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to frivolous rumours,” the post stated further.

The animal, which many on social media claimed was a ‘leopard,’ was seen on stairs of the Rashtrapati Bhavan even as BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was taking oath during Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

While most failed to spot the feline trespasser right away, its blink-and-you-miss appearance right behind the stage was eventually noticed by many, courtesy of the multiple reruns of the oath-taking ceremony TV.

Modi 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history by becoming only the second PM to serve three successive terms, following Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Besides Modi, as many as 71 members of his council of ministers took oath of office on Sunday evening.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 240 seats in the 543-member House; however it failed to achieve what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority. However, the BJP-led coalition, the NDA, won 293 seats, and formed its government at the Centre.

