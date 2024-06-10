Nirmala Sitharaman keeps finance, here are portfolios of other women ministers in Modi 3.0

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, among seven women members of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, retained the crucial finance ministry, as President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of PM Modi, allocated portfolios to his council of ministers on Monday. Nirmala Sitharaman, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Bloomberg)

On Sunday, PM Modi was sworn-in for his third consecutive term in office, becoming only the second Prime Minister to serve three successive terms, the first being Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Nirmala Sitharaman: The BJP veteran is among the ministers who retained the portfolios held by them in the second Modi ministry.

Annapurna Devi: Besides Sitharaman, she is the only other female member of the Union Cabinet. An OBC leader from Jharkhand, Annapurna Devi has been made the Minister of Women and Child Development.

Savitri Thakur: A prominent tribal leader from Madhya Pradesh, Savitri Thakur will be the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Nimuben Bambhaniya: The BJP member from Gujarat will serve as an MoS in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Raksha Khadse: Among the younger members in the council of ministers alongside the likes of Chirag Paswan, Khadse will be a Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shobha Karandlaje: The three-term Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka has been made MoS in two ministries – Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; Labour and Employment.

Anupriya Patel: The only non-BJP women minister – she heads party ally and fellow NDA constituent Apna Dal (Sonelal) – Patel will also be an MoS in two ministries – Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers.