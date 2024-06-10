Narendra Modi cabinet: Union ministers who retained their portfolio

Several Union ministers have retained their portfolios in the new NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling a continuity from the previous regime. Home ministry, Defence minister, Finance ministry and ministry of external affairs – the top four ministries that form the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) – have been retained by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari also retained the Road Transport & Highways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Here's the list of Cabinet ministers who retained their portfolios

Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs.

Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education

Jitan Ram Manjhi - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Among the new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the agriculture and rural development portfolios, BJP president J P Nadda the health portfolio and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar the power portfolio. Kiren Rijiju has been moved from the earth sciences ministry to the parliamentary affairs ministry. Modi and 71 ministers took oath of office and secrecy on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats, setting the course for a third consecutive term as prime minister for Modi despite the opposition's resurgence.