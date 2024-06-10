Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh among top 4 ministers who retain their portfolios

Narendra Modi Union Cabinet Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top four ministers – Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar – have retained their respective home, defence, finance and external affairs portfolios. The announcement was made as newly election MPs held the first Union cabinet meeting of the Narendra Modi government's third term on Monday, June 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10. BJP MPs Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda are also seen.(PTI)

Among the new entrants to the Union cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the agriculture and rural development portfolios, BJP president JP Nadda the health portfolio and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar the power portfolio.

Nitin Gadkari will continue as road transport minister, while Dharmendra Pradhan will retain his education portfolio. Follow Live Updates on Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0

Kiren Rijiju has been moved from the earth sciences ministry to the parliamentary affairs ministry, while Arjun Ram Meghwal will continue as law minister. According to the statement, Sarbananda Sonowal has retained the shipping portfolio.

Modi and 71 ministers took oath of office and secrecy on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

RSS pracharak and Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as power minister in the newly formed Union cabinet. Khattar will replace RK Singh who lost elections from Arrah in Bihar.

Shripad Yesso Naik, who won the Lok Sabha election from North Goa, has been appointed as the minister of state for ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy.

As power minister, Khattar will have to deal with various issues, including high power demand and coal supply issues faced by power producers across the country.

Power demand reached an all-time high of 250 GW in May this year. Earlier, the power ministry projected that peak power demand would reach 260 GW during this summer season.

Many power plants have been maintaining coal stock at lower than normative levels.