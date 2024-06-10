Modi 3.0 Union Cabinet portfolios: Here is what TDP, JD(U) and other BJP allies got

The newly formed BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre has eleven ministers from allies, including five Cabinet ministers, who were allocated portfolios on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a record third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the members of his cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on on Sunday(Hindustan Times)

The new council of ministers comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge, all of whom took the oath of office.

The five ministers from the BJP's allies who have been allocated Cabinet berths are:

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, TDP, Union Civil Aviation ministry

Three-time MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Ram Mohan Naidu is the youngest-ever Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0. He also served as the national general secretary of the TDP and was the party’s floor leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAMS, Union MSME ministry

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi was elected from Bihar’s Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. The 79-year-old politician had first tried his luck Gaya in 2014 on a JDU ticket, but finished third. Five years later in 2019, he fought polls on his party’s symbol and lost to JDU candidate by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U),Union Panchayati Raj ministry

The Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Munger constituency is popularly known as Lalan Singh among his supporters and considered as close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. He was also the national president of JD(U) from July 31, 2021 to December 29, 2023.

HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S), Union Heavy Industries ministry

A two-time chief minister of Karnataka and state president of Janata Dal (Secular), HD Kumaraswamy won from Mandya constituency. He was one of the two JD(S) candidates who won the Lok Sabha elections.

Chirag Paswan, LJP, Union Food Processing ministry

Three-time MP and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan was elected from Bihar’s Hajipur seat. The son of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan made his electoral debut in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, winning from the Jamui constituency in Bihar. His party contested in five seats and won all of them.

The six ministers from the BJP's allies who have been inducted as Ministers of State are:

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD, MoS (independent charge) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s vice-president, Jayant Chaudhary made his electoral in 2009 after he won the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura constituency. In 2022, Jayant was elected as the Rajya Sabha member with the help of Samajwadi Party. He joined the NDA after his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh and 5th Prime Minister of India was posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna



Ramdas Athawale, RPI(A), MoS Social Justice and Empowerment

President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Rajya Sabha member, Athawale was the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the previous government. The RPI(A), an NDA ally, did not field any candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.



Ram Nath Thakur, JD(U), MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Two-time Rajya Sabha, Ramnath Thakur is son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. The 74-year-old is a prominent leader belonging to the extremely backward community and considered as close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, TDP, MoS Rural Development and Communications



The Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh’ Guntur constituency is also the richest candidate to win the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. He declared assets of ₹5705 crore, highest among the 8,360 candidates. Pemmasani is credited to have made significant contributions to the field of education.

Prataprao Jadhav, Shiv Sena, MoS (independent charge) Health and Family Welfare

The four-time MP from Buldana in Maharashtra has served as MLA for three terms from 1995 to 2009. With a 71% attendance in the Parliament, the 64-year-old lawmaker has participated in several debates and discussions in the lower house of Parliament.

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal, MoS Health and Family Welfare

Anupriya Patel, president of the Apna Dal (Soneylal), has been representing Uttar Pradesh’ Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat since 2014. She made her political debut in 2012 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.