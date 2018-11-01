Catchy songs add desi flavour to election campaigns in Rajasthan

A number of peppy songs in Marwari eulogising leaders such as Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot are adding a desi flavour to the campaign in the election season.

As political parties gear up for the campaign, several songs with fast-paced beats and catchy lyrics lauding leaders such as Raje, Gehlot, Pilot and Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal have become a hit on social media.

Ashok Garg of Bhilwara has written several songs for Raje and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His songs such as “Jai BJP, Jai Bharati” and “BJP Once More” talk about the policies launched by both the leaders for the welfare of the people and exhort them to vote for Raje once again in 2018.

He has been writing and composing bhajans or devotional songs since the past 25 years but impressed by Modi, he made a foray into penning songs of a political nature. He says the chairperson of the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) in Bhilwara encouraged him to write songs for Raje and promised to pay him in return.

Another writer Satyanarayan Sain’s song “Jai, Jai Raje, Jai, Jai Rajasthan” is also a hit on social media. Sain says he had written the song as a gift to Raje and it was released just ahead of the elections in the state on December 7.

“The song talks of Raje’s personality and how she has worked for the welfare of Rajasthan. I am very impressed by her,” Sain, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), says.

He is also writing another number on the chief minister that will be used by the saffron party in its campaign.

Congress’ Gehlot and Pilot have their own fan following as well with songs being written in praise of both the leaders.

Laxman Gurjar of Rabariyawas village in Pali district and Nandram Gurjar of Kishangarh have written, composed and sung songs in which they extol Pilot’s virtues and say he will become the next chief minister of the desert state.

“We admire Sachin PiIot. He is our young leader and prospective chief minister.”

Gurjar says they have made the songs on their own by spending around Rs 5,000-7,000.

Singer Mangal Singh’s song “Pilot ki Jai Jai kaar” too is in a similar vein asking people to vote for the Congress and help make Pilot the chief minister. Shivpal Chhepat, a college student, says Pilot is his ideal and his song talks about the leader’s large fan following around the world.

The number by Jodhpur resident Shreeram Latiyal on Gehlot talks about how he is the leader of the masses and asks Rajasthanis to bring him back as the chief minister.

Latiyal, who charged Rs 20,000 for the song, says he was asked to create it by Jodhpur rural Congress president Hiralal Meghwal. He says while he is a Congress supporter, he has no qualms about making songs for the BJP or other parties.

“This is the first time I have sung a political song,“ says Latiyal who generally sings bhajans and folk songs.

Another song by Gehlot supporter Kumar Gautam, titled “Jai Ho Gehlot”, talks about the achievements of the former CM and says people should again walk the path of development and happiness.

Gajendra Ajmera, who has sung songs for independent MLA Beniwal, says he was inspired by the Jat leader.

“He is hard working and is working for the farmers and soldiers. I have composed and sung songs for each of his five rallies,” says Ajmera, a professional singer.

Ajmera, who spends about Rs 50,000 on an album, says he has not taken any money for the songs.

“Money is not everything. I made the songs because I admire Beniwal.”

