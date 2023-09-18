Cauvery water authority orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, an official statement said on Monday. The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu put forward their cases and made representations. An emergency meeting was held in New Delhi in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu put forward their cases. (HT archives)

During the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours in New Delhi, the representatives of Tamil Nadu said the state had demanded that 12,500 cusecs be released while Karnataka officials said it could release only 3000 cusecs.

“Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improve,” a statement released by the CWMA said.

“In turn, Tamil Nadu urged for releasing 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog 6,500 cusecs) for the next 15 days,” the statement added.

The statement said it was decided that “Karnataka has to ensure 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu for the next 15 days as indicated by CWRC (effective from 13th Sep 2023 for 15 days).”

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on September 12 asked Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 28. A similar order was issued on August 28 to which the state government had submitted a compliance report.

On Monday, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of its people in the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. He announced the government’s intention to present a strong case before the CWMA and also seek the Supreme Court’s intervention.

“The state of Karnataka is fully prepared to present its arguments effectively before the CWMA. We will convince them that there is no water due to the non-availability of rain. We will also approach the Supreme Court and plead before the court to evaluate the existing situation in the state,” he said.

Shivakumar also mentioned that he had a meeting with Union jal shakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, during which he provided a detailed overview of the ground realities in Karnataka. “I handed over a letter to the Union minister, which was authored by our chief minister (Siddaramaiah). In the letter, we have earnestly requested his mediation in resolving this crisis,” he added.

In response to reports that an all-party delegation from the state had failed to secure an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivakumar clarified: “The Prime Minister’s office has not yet granted us an audience. It’s important to clarify that Tamil Nadu is misrepresenting this fact.”

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday said a legal battle will not provide the resolution the two neighbouring states need; instead both sides need to come together for a constructive dialogue.

Speaking as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Deve Gowda, made a plea for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to put aside their differences and work collaboratively to find a solution to the long-standing dispute.

“...this quarrel will not be solved legally. If at all for friends who want to have some sort of smooth understanding. Let all of us sit together and sort out the problem. Otherwise, things will continue...and struggle from both sides will go on and this is not going to solve the problem...It’s a humble request...I only pray this problem will not be solved unless we sit together (and) try to sort out this problem from our sides. Legal battles certainly will not be going out to solve out this problem,” he said.