Home / India News / CBDT chairman Pramod Mody gets extension, will be involved in Budget preparation

CBDT chairman Pramod Mody gets extension, will be involved in Budget preparation

Pramod Chandra Mody was due to relinquish office on Monday after ending the first one-year extension period.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) .
Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) .(Mint)
         

The government has extended Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody’s tenure for a second time to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the next budget expected on February 1, 2021.

He was due to relinquish office on Monday after ending the first one-year extension period.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for a period of six months with effect from 01.09.2020 to 28.02.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official order said.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the new chairman of CBDT on February 15, 2019. Before being elevated, Mody was the member-administration of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the income-tax department. He had succeeded Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.

