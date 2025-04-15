CBI arrests 4 in global digital scam under Op Chakra-V crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday stated that it had arrested four individuals as part of its probe into the Digital Arrests case under Operation Chakra-V, as per an official release. The arrests were made following search operations at 12 locations across multiple states. CBI recovered various materials, including bank account details, debit cards, chequebooks, deposit slips, and digital evidence.(PTI)

According to the release, two of the arrested individuals are from Mumbai, and two are from Moradabad.

The case was initially registered at Cyber Police Station, Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and later handed over to the CBI by the Government of Rajasthan. According to the complaint, the victim was digitally detained for over three months by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials and extorted 42 times, amounting to ₹7.67 crore.

Following the takeover, the CBI carried out an in-depth investigation involving data analysis and profiling and employed investigative methods to identify those involved. Based on the findings, searches were conducted at 12 locations, including Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Krishnanagar in West Bengal, leading to the arrest of the four individuals involved in this organised crime syndicate.

During the searches, the CBI recovered various materials, including bank account details, debit cards, chequebooks, deposit slips, and digital evidence.

The arrested persons were produced before the Competent Court and remanded to five days of police custody. Further investigation is underway.

The CBI remains steadfast in its commitment to combating the growing menace of Digital Arrests and cybercrimes by sustained efforts to dismantle the infrastructure that supports these offences and bring perpetrators to justice.

Earlier, the Cyber police station of New Delhi's North District busted a cyber racket accused of impersonating Telecom department, CBI, and ED officials and extorting ₹8.10 Lakh from a woman.

According to Deputy Commissioner Raja Banthia, the accused held the woman, along with her daughter and father, virtually hostage for 48 hours and extorted ₹8.10 lakh in exchange for removing her name from the fake cases they claimed to have against her.