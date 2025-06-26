CBI arrests accused in 5.6 lakh bank fraud case from 1978

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Satish Kumar Anand, a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case relating to bank fraud of ₹5,69,000 of Bank of India. The accused Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar were convicted by Ld. Special Judge, CBI, Dehradun vide judgement dated June 19, 1985.(iStockphoto)

CBI had registered the case on May 5, 1978 against the three accused, including the then Bank Branch Manager, Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar on the allegations that the accused then Bank Branch Manager while posted and functioning as Branch Manager during 1977 entered into criminal conspiracy with Satish Kumar Anand to cheat the Bank, according to the probe agency.

According to CBI, the said Bank Branch Manager advanced loan to a private company on the forged receipt submitted along with the bills by falsely showing dispatching of consignment, and due to this wrongful loss to the bank and pecuniary gain to the tune of ₹5,69,000 was caused to accused Satish Kumar Anand.

After investigation, CBI had filed the charge sheet against all the three accused persons - the then Bank Branch Manager, Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar in the Ld. Court of Special Judge, CBI, Dehradun.

The accused Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar were convicted by Ld. Special Judge, CBI, Dehradun vide judgement dated June 19, 1985 and awarded Imprisonment (RI) of 05 Years and fine of Rs.15,000. The accused then Bank Branch Manager was acquitted.

After conviction, the accused Satish Kumar Anand absconded. The Ld. Court of Special Judge, CBI, Anti-Corruption, Dehradun declared absconding Satish Kumar Anand as Proclaimed Offender vide the order dated November, 30, 2009, the probe agency said.