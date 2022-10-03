CBI arrests Russian national for role in JEE manipulation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Russian national at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in a case related to the alleged manipulation of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2021, the agency said in a statement.

The suspect, Mikhail Shargin, was nabbed at the airport on his arrival from Kazakhstan.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is today questioning an accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to allegations of irregularities being committed in the JEE (Mains) Exams 2021,” the agency statement said earlier in the day.

A ‘Look-Out Circular’ was issued by the agency against the accused who was suspected to be the main hacker tampering with the system used in the entrance exam. The suspect was allegedly involved in tampering with the iLeon software, a platform used to conduct JEE(Mains) 2021, according to the agency. He also helped others in hacking systems of suspect candidates during the exam, the CBI added. “A case was registered on 01.09.2021 against a private company & others including its Directors & three employees, private persons(conduits) etc on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its Directors, their touts/associates & staff posted at the examination centre & other unknown persons,” the probe agency said.

CBI added that the said companies were manipulating the online exams to facilitate candidates to get into top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in exchange for huge sums of money. They allegedly solved question papers of candidates through remote access from an exam centre in Sonepat district of Haryana.

Searches were conducted at 19 places earlier and officials seized 25 laptops, 30 post-dated cheques, seven personal computers and other documents, the agency said.