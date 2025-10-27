CBI books Aligarh man for setting up Centre for NaMo studies without permission

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against an Aligarh based individual for allegedly setting up a trust - Centre for Narendra Modi Studies - without obtaining permission, people familiar with the development said on Monday. CBI named Jasim Mohammad, a resident of Dodhpur, Aligarh, as accused in its first information report filed on October 24. (Representational image)

The agency named Jasim Mohammad, a resident of Dodhpur, Aligarh, as accused in its first information report (FIR) filed on October 24 under the Emblems and Names (prevention of improper use) Act. The law prevents improper use of certain emblems and names for professional and commercial purposes.

Officials who didn’t want to be named said the agency had launched a preliminary enquiry (PE) - a precursor to the FIR- in the matter in April this year after receiving a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The preliminary inquiry revealed that the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies was registered on January 25, 2021, under the Indian Trust Act, 1860, by Jasim Mohammad without prior permission from the central government or the PMO,” the CBI FIR said.

The central agency sought permission from the chief metropolitan magistrate, Rouse Avenue court, Delhi, to investigate the case, which was granted on October 14 following which the FIR was registered against Jasim Mohammad.