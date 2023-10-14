Major passport 'scam' in Sikkim, Bengal; CBI books 24, raids 50 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a passport racket in Sikkim and West Bengal and is conducting raids on at 50 locations, sources said on Saturday. A senior superintendent of Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLK) in Siliguri, along with a middleman, has been apprehended, the sources added. Representative Image

The CBI has registered a case against 24 persons, including government officials and private individuals, for allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

The searches are spread across Kolkata, Siliguri, Gangtok, and other locations, they said.

A CBI team got verified information that a certain private person with the help of government officials is part of a network that helps in getting passports issued on forged papers, news agency ANI reported.

"Searches are underway, and many suspects are under the radar. We have recovered documents pertaining to the involvement of government officials in the racket," the official said.

