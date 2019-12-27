e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / India News / CBI charge sheet against 9 in 2016 Jat quota stir case

CBI charge sheet against 9 in 2016 Jat quota stir case

In its charge sheet filed last week in a Panchkula special court against the nine persons - residents of Sonipat and Panipat - the agency has accused them of rioting, obstructing the work of government officials and unlawful assembly among others, an official said.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that it has filed a charge sheet against nine persons for rioting in connection with a breach in the Munak canal during the Jat reservation protests in 2016.
The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that it has filed a charge sheet against nine persons for rioting in connection with a breach in the Munak canal during the Jat reservation protests in 2016.(PTI Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that it has filed a charge sheet against nine persons for rioting in connection with a breach in the Munak canal during the Jat reservation protests in 2016.

In its charge sheet filed last week in a Panchkula special court against the nine persons - residents of Sonipat and Panipat - the agency has accused them of rioting, obstructing the work of government officials and unlawful assembly among others, an official said.

The named persons are Rajesh, Satbir, Virender, Devender, Jagbir, Raj Kamal and Arun, all residents of Sonipat, and Jai Kishan and Satbir of Panipat, the official cited above said.

In all, the CBI had filed nine cases related to violence during the Jat reservation protests.

The breach in the Munak canal by alleged rioters demanding reservation for the Jat community had resulted in disruption of water supply to the national capital on February 21, 2016.

Of the 900 million gallons per day (MGD) water that Delhi Jal Board supplies daily, around 600 MGD of raw water comes from the Munak canal.

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news