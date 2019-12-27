CBI charge sheet against 9 in 2016 Jat quota stir case

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:49 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that it has filed a charge sheet against nine persons for rioting in connection with a breach in the Munak canal during the Jat reservation protests in 2016.

In its charge sheet filed last week in a Panchkula special court against the nine persons - residents of Sonipat and Panipat - the agency has accused them of rioting, obstructing the work of government officials and unlawful assembly among others, an official said.

The named persons are Rajesh, Satbir, Virender, Devender, Jagbir, Raj Kamal and Arun, all residents of Sonipat, and Jai Kishan and Satbir of Panipat, the official cited above said.

In all, the CBI had filed nine cases related to violence during the Jat reservation protests.

The breach in the Munak canal by alleged rioters demanding reservation for the Jat community had resulted in disruption of water supply to the national capital on February 21, 2016.

Of the 900 million gallons per day (MGD) water that Delhi Jal Board supplies daily, around 600 MGD of raw water comes from the Munak canal.