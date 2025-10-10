CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi from Saudi Arabia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Allyani from Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels, the agency said in an official statement on Thursday. CBI coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi (Representative image)

The fugitive was wanted by the CBI in a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

"In collaboration with MEA and MHA successfully coordinated return of wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Allyani on October 9 from Saudi Arabia. The subject is wanted by CBI in case of Criminal Conspiracy and cheating", the agency said.

"Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against MANAKANDATHIL THEKKETHI @ SHEELA ALLYANI through INTERPOL on 05.10.2023. A team of CBI officials visited the Saudi Arabia and brought back the subject to India on 09.10.2025," the statement further said.

"Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives. CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels," the CBI added.

The agency also highlighted its success in bringing back fugitives, saying that "More than 130 wanted criminals have been returned to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels."

Last month, the CBI successfully coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL channels. Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating, said the agency.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on September 11.

Khan is wanted by CBI in a case registered at CBI, STB, Chennai, on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused Munawar Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender. (ANI)