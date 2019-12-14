CBI exhumes remains of pharmacy student in Andhra; probes 12-year-old case

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:48 IST

A team of forensic experts under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a re-post mortem of the mortal remains of a 19-year-old pharmacy student, nearly 12 years after she was allegedly raped and murdered at her hostel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

The forensic team of the CBI exhumed skull and bones of the girl’s body from her grave at the Chenchupenta burial ground in Tenali town in Guntur district in the presence of her mother and Tenali sub-collector Dinesh Kumar and tehsildar (block revenue officer) K Ravi Babu.

The post-mortem was conducted for four hours under CBI Superintendent of Police Vimal Aditya.

“The forensic team examined the injured part of the skull and broken areas of her limbs. The team also collected some residues from the body parts,” Ravi Babu told reporters.

After collecting the samples, the CBI team sealed the skeletal remains of the body in a box and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for preservation. The samples are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad, the official said, adding that the CBI would conduct further investigation after obtaining the report from the forensic lab.

The rape and murder of the second year B Pharmacy student on December 27, 2007 at her hostel created a nationwide sensation then.

The student was raped, beaten and stabbed to death in the hostel bathroom. A letter purported to have been written by the killer stating that he had killed her for refusing his love was recovered from the spot.

While the parents of the pharmacy student expressed doubts over the involvement of a youth leader related to a former Congress minister, the police investigation led to the arrest of a young man P Satyam Babu in August 2008.

Based on the police investigation, a special women’s court at Vijayawada, appointed by the then government, convicted Satyam Babu and sentenced him to imprisonment for 14 years in 2010.

However, human rights activists and women’s groups challenged the judgement in the state high court at Hyderabad. The high court which examined all the evidence, delivered a landmark judgement on March 31, 2017, acquitted Satyam Babu and also ordered that the government pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to him for keeping him in jail for eight years.

In November 2018, the high court directed the CBI to conduct fresh investigation into the rape and murder of the pharmacy student afresh and asked the Andhra Police to hand over the case to the CBI.

The CBI which took up the case in January 2019, questioned the parents of the victim, Satyam Babu and also other suspects.