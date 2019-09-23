CBI files charge sheet against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, associates

india

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his associates in the aviation scam in which Talwar acted as a middleman to illegally secure favourable air traffic rights for foreign private airlines in 2008-09 at the cost of national carrier Air India by liaising with several government officials, according to an official familiar with the developments.

Talwar has been charge sheeted along with his close aide Yasmeen Kapoor, Maya B Puri, M/s Stone Travel Private Limited, M/s Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar & Associates and Asia Field Limited under the prevention of corruption act.

Talwar was arrested in July this year by the CBI. He was deported to India in January from Dubai. The allegations against him are that he played a key role in influencing aviation contracts using his close proximity to various government agencies.

ED, in its charge sheet filed in May this year, had claimed that Talwar was close to officials of ministries of finance, law, corporate affairs, technology, the then Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), banking, media and public relations.

The ED had further alleged that he exploited his relationship with “senior functionaries in administration, politicians, ministers and other officials” to illegally obtain “favourable air traffic rights for UAE, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways”.

It was further alleged that he received kickbacks worth Rs 272 crore while acting as a middleman.

