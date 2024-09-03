CBI gets 8-day custody of RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in corruption case: ‘Large nexus needs to be exposed’

A Kolkata court on Tuesday remanded Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three others to CBI custody for eight days in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run institute. Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.(PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought 10-day custody, arguing there is a large nexus involved in the corruption case that needs to be thoroughly investigated.

“We have just arrested four people. There is a large nexus that needs to be exposed, and hence we are asking for their interrogation. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus,” the CBI told Alipore Judges court.

On Monday, the federal agency arrested Ghosh, his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital, where the 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered last month.

The CBI has named Ghosh in an FIR and slapped section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) which is to be read with section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The investigation into financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College gained momentum following renewed allegations from former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali.

The Calcutta high court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI on the petition of Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct.

In his plea before the high court, Ali accused Ghosh of illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste and passing tenders against commission paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

The CBI has already conducted a day-long search operation at Ghosh’s residence and has subjected him to polygraph tests related to both the financial misconduct and the ongoing investigation into the medic’s murder.

The agency has also registered cases against several entities, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Café, and M/s Khama Louha, in connection with the corruption case.