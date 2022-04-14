CBI makes first arrest in Congress councillor’s murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday made its first arrest in connection with the murder of West Bengal Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Purulia district on March 13.

Satyaban Pramanik, an owner of a dhaba, was arrested in Jhalda town, CBI officials familiar with the matter said. He was presented before a Purulia court which sent him to CBI custody for four days, the officials added.

It appeared as though Pramanik had some business dealings with Kandu in the past. He was interrogated along with local trader Asif Khan and alleged criminal Kalebar Singh, both of whom are in CBI custody, the officials said, wishing not to be named. Khan and Singh were arrested by the district police.

Kandu was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was out on a walk with friends in Jhalda town on March 13. Five personnel of Purulia district police were confined to their barracks on March 20 on charges of dereliction of duty.

The deceased Congress leader’s brother, Naren, is a suspect in the case. Both Naren and his son, Dipak, were arrested by Jhalda police and are now in CBI custody. Dipak had unsuccessfully contested the Jhalda civic body polls on a TMC ticket against his uncle.