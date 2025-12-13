CBI opposes Rabri Devi's plea to transfer cases from judge

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday opposed a plea filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of the criminal cases against her and her family members to another court. RJD senior leader Rabri Devi talks to media as she walk out Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address during winter session, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

Rabri Devi has sought the transfer of the cases, alleging bias on the part of Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The four cases against Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and her family are linked to land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases. The cases are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt is hearing the matter.

"You can't bulldoze a court, you can't go forum shopping, you can't demean a judge," argued DP Singh on Saturday.

Earlier, in a detailed reply filed before the judge for the IRCTC scam, the CBI said the transfer application was "a mala fide attempt by the applicant (Rabri Devi) to hoodwink the court and simply an attempt to not only scandalize the court but also browbeat the special judge (Vishal Gogne), so as to cause direct interference with the independent and fair administration of justice".

The CBI further said in its reply that Rabri Devi raised the issue of alleged bias only after extensive arguments on charge were heard over several months, charges were framed and the trial moved to the evidence stage.

The arguments in the case will continue on December 15.