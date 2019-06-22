CBI files case in Pilatus aircraft deal, searches Sanjay Bhandari’s premises

The CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009, officials said Saturday.

The CBI also carried out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.The fugitive arms dealer is wanted in India for alleged breach of foreign exchange rules and kickbacks in defence deals.

Bhandari was booked by the ED in 2016 based on an Income Tax Department and Delhi police complaint of his alleged indulgence in dubious defence deals and land deals.

In December 2017, the ED had seized assets worth Rs 26.61 crore of Bhandari and others for holding undisclosed assets abroad. The assets included undisclosed deposits in foreign bank accounts in the UAE in the various foreign currency denominations, beneficial ownership of companies incorporated in the UAE, one flat in Palms Jumeirah, Dubai and two flats in the UK.

Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the CBI in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement, the agency said.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 10:46 IST