CBI reports first coronavirus cases as 2 junior officials test positive

Two officials posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for Covid-19, in first cases of the infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday. 

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
The senior officers refused to disclose the identity of their two affected colleagues.
The senior officers refused to disclose the identity of their two affected colleagues.(File photo for representation)
         

Two officials posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for Covid-19, in first cases of the infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday. 

The junior-level officials have been sent on leave and asked to remain in quarantine till they are in perfect health to join duty, they said. 

The senior officers refused to disclose the identity of their two affected colleagues.

The agency is likely to carry out a contact-tracing exercise and advise those who came in their contacts to start work from home and follow quarantine protocol, they said.

The CBI had initiated strict social-distancing and sanitisation norms from the third week of March with every visitor being checked for temperature and asked to wear face masks mandatorily. 

The agency had installed two new handwashing systems on its campus outside its building, besides deputing dedicated staff to ensure hands and feet are sanitised at every level of the 11 storey building, they said.

The agency enforced strict social distancing norms when Janata Curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, followed by lockdowns announced by the Delhi government and the Centre, they said.

