CBI starts probe into graft complaints at 5 Red Cross regional branches

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry into complaints of corruption and financial irregularities in five regional branches of the Red Cross Society , in four states and a Union Territory, a senior government functionary said on Monday. CBI has initiated an inquiry into complaints of corruption and financial irregularities in five regional branches of the Red Cross Society, in four states and a Union territory. (Archive)

According to the official, who asked not to be named, the Union health ministry received complaints about alleged corruption at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Tamil Nadu, the ministry officials said serious allegations in the functioning of the state branch were brought to the notice of the governor, after which he requested the national headquarters (NHQ) of the Red Cross Society in Delhi in July 2020 for approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act to enable CBI to investigate the matter.

“The accused chairman and other office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the high court in Chennai against investigation by e CBI. The stay stands vacated in June 2022. Currently, the chairman has resigned and the matter is with CBI,” said the government official cited above.

The governor has also dissolved the state managing committee and replaced it with an ad-hoc one.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in November 2022, attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹3.37 Crore belonging to the office bearers of Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu Branch. ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the CBI’s Chennai branch on December 28, 2020 to probe irregularities.

“During the investigation, it is found that the trio a Harish L Metha, MSM Nasruddin and Senthil Nathan got enriched by misappropriating the funds of IRCS, TNB. Out of the total proceeds of crime accrued by the trio, identified movable and immovable properties worth Rs.3.37 crore have been provisionally attached,” ED said in November 2022 in a statement.

Officials in both the agencies said their investigation is continuing in the matter and enquiry was initiated in some other units of IRCS too.

In Kerala, a case of misappropriation of funds in 2019 allegedly by the chairman and the vice-chairman led to the NHQ recommending dissolution of the managing committee.

According to the government official, a new managing committee is in place after an interim committee under a high court judge was appointed just after the dissolution of the state committee.

The general secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands branch was holding on to the position for a long time without proper elections. Based on a complaint, the matter was referred to the lieutenant governor (LG) of the Union Territory.

On LG’s recommendations, and with the chairman’s approval, the general secretary has been removed from the post.

In Assam, a delay in the election of the state managing committee and a land dispute led the managing body members to visit the northeastern state and apprise the governor of the issues pertaining to the branch.

The high court ordered that elections will have to be held and a new state managing committee is in place now.

In Karnataka, a trust was registered in the name of Red Cross by the former chairman of the state branch. An FIR has been lodged and the trust stands dissolved, the official added.

The secretary general of the Indian Red Cross Society, RK Jain, did not respond to queries on the matter till press time.