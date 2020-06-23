CBI summons Ibobi Singh in corruption case days after his bid for power in Manipur

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:46 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh in connection with its FIR registered in November 2019 for alleged misappropriation of state government funds worth Rs 332 crore, officials said Tuesday.

Singh has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday. A CBI team had already reached Manipur to question Ibobi Singh and government officials.

The development comes less than a week after the Congress staked a claim for form a government in Manipur under Ibobi Singh’s leadership after three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs resigned and six others withdrew their support to chief minister Biren Singh-led ruling coalition, reducing the government to a minority..

Last week, the Congress submitted an application to Governor Najma Heptullah requesting her to convene a special assembly session for a no-confidence motion against the government.

The BJP’s main trouble shooter in the Northeast, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was dispatched on a firefighting mission to Imphal, on Monday ruled out any threat to the Biren Singh-led coalition government in Manipur and said that the political crisis in Manipur would blow over the next two-three days.

The BJP’s strength in the 60-member legislative assembly has been reduced to 18 and it has the support of five more lawmakers.