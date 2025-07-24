CBI to probe LUCC multi-state cooperative fraud case: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved the transfer of the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit & Thrift Co-operative Society (LUCC) fraud case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision follows multiple complaints alleging that the society defrauded investors across 35 branches in the state by promising high returns. According to the police, they lured people into making investments in their cooperative society by promising them high returns. (ANI)

So far, eight cases have been registered in five districts — Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag — and at least a dozen people have been arrested, police said.

The investigation into the matter was being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) unit of Dehradun.

The Uttarakhand Police wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department in April for further action in connection with multiple cases registered against operators of the fake cooperative society.

The Pauri Garhwal police arrested five people associated with the cooperative society in October last year. Those arrested were identified as Jagmohan Singh Bisht (51) of Rishikesh in Dehradun district; his wife, Urmila Bisht (45); Pragya Rawat (25) and Vineet Singh (37) of Pauri Garhwal; and Girish Chandra Bisht (59) of Dehradun district.

“All five are part of the fake cooperative society. They were operating in Uttarakhand. They used to lure people to make investments in their cooperative society by promising them high returns. In Uttarakhand alone, they have failed to give a maturity amount of ₹92 crore. We have also detected transactions in their accounts from other states, that takes the due maturity amount to ₹189 crore,” Pauri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh had said.