CBI to probe nationwide gold smuggling networks

New Delhi Days after Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught by the Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) from Bengaluru airport with 14.2kg gold valued at over ₹12.5 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case to investigate a larger conspiracy behind the network of international smugglers, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. CBI has stepped in for a wider probe based on the inputs of the DRI which has alerted that smuggling networks supported by public servants are likely active at major airports. (HT PHOTO)

The federal agency is also expected to take over the Ranya Rao case as well and question her about the syndicate she worked with. Officials said CBI has already rushed two teams to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

According to an official, who asked not to be named, CBI has stepped in for a wider probe “based on the inputs of the DRI which has alerted that smuggling networks supported by public servants are likely active at major airports”.

“CBI will investigate the role of public servants including customs, police and other officers at airports apart from the network of smugglers who organise the transport of gold from foreign countries”.

Ranya Rao, a Kannada actor and stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, was arrested by the DRI at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 with the gold.

DRI has said that Rao, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the nature of these frequent visits. She allegedly often used VIP channels at Bengaluru airport, where a protocol official would receive her, allowing her to clear security checks with ease.

Her stepfather has distanced himself from her activities.

She is currently being interrogated by the DRI officials and is learnt to have admitted to the smuggling trips.

The probe documents seen by HT reveal that Ranya Rao used to conceal gold around her body parts.

The sensational case has brought under scrutiny the protocol services, as certain privileges meant for high-ranking officials can be exploited by individuals to facilitate smuggling. The Karnataka government has already decided to revise the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which will strip bureaucrats’ families and friends of protocol services, ensuring that no one skips security checks.

According to DRI’s ‘Smuggling in India 2023-24 report’, “India has become a major destination for illicit gold imports, with gold and silver predominantly originating from Gulf states such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where these precious metals are sourced and available at lower prices”.

Besides, the report states, smuggling through India’s porous eastern borders, particularly with Bangladesh and Myanmar, has also emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies.

The DRI seized 1,319kg of gold during 2023-24.

The report highlights the modus operandi used by gold smugglers, such as “employing mules with diverse profiles, including foreign nationals and families, alongside insiders”.

“There has been a noticeable increase in the number of carriers employed by smuggling syndicates to transport smaller quantities of gold, reducing potential losses in case of interception by law enforcement agencies. Smugglers frequently use passengers to conceal gold in innovative ways, including hiding it in their clothing, luggage, or even within their bodies, to evade customs detection,” it said.