CBSE 10th result 2025 announced: How to check, download scorecards on Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (May 13) declared the CBSE Class 10th Results for 2025. Students who took the Class 10 board exams can now view their results on the official CBSE website at results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE announced class 10 results for the year 2025(Representative image/PTI)

Results are also available on other CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and results.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through mobile apps like Digilocker, UMANG, or via SMS.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Results on DigiLocker:

Go to digilocker.gov.in. Select "Class 10" from the options. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit PIN given by your school. Click “Next.” Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and click “Submit.” After verification, your DigiLocker account will be activated. Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to open your dashboard. Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be under the "Documents" section. If you're already registered, just log in to see your results.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Last year in 2024 CBSE exams, girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 results. For Class 10, girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 92.71%. In Class 12, girls again led with a pass rate of 91.52%, compared to 85.12% for boys.

Earlier today, CBSE also released the Class 12 results.

The Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The CBSE Class 12 results were also announced on May 13, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 88.39%.