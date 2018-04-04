CBSE paper leak: HRD forms panel to examine Board’s exam conduct process

The HRD ministry has set up a “high-powered committee” to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers.

The panel, headed by former HRD secretary VS Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process “secure and foolproof through the use of technology” and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry.

“The government on Tuesday constituted a high-powered committee, comprising experts, under the chairmanship of VS Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology,” HRD’s school education secretary Anil Swarup said.

The development comes amid criticism over the conduct of CBSE exams, following reports of leaks. The HRD ministry had last week announced re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on April 25.

It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July. However, on Tuesday, it decided against conducting the latter.