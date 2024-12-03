CBSE plans two-level structure for science and social science in Classes 9, 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly working towards a similar structure for science and social science (standard and advanced) for Classes 9 and 10, beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, after introducing two levels of mathematics (standard and basic) for Class 10 students. All subjects and corresponding assessments, beginning with Mathematics, could be offered at two levels, with students doing some subjects at standard level and some at higher level, according to the National Education Policy, 2020, which aimed to reduce pressure.

The curriculum council of the CBSE recently decided to offer these topics at two different levels. The ultimate permission must come from the Board's governing body, which is its highest decision-making authority, The Indian Express reported.

It is yet unclear how this change will be implemented, including if students who choose the higher level would utilise different study materials or just take a new test. The CBSE is reportedly waiting for the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to publish new textbooks that are in line with the most recent version of the National Curriculum Framework.

Although new textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 were issued last year, and for Classes 3 and 6 this year, the NCERT—which advises the Centre on classroom curriculum and school education—is anticipated to release textbooks for a few more classes in early 2025 before the start of the next academic year.

National Education Policy

According to the National Education Policy, 2020, "all subjects and corresponding assessments, beginning with mathematics, could be offered at two levels, with students doing some of their subjects at the standard level and some at a higher level." This choice is consistent with that policy. The policy's attempt to "reduce pressure and the coaching culture" includes this recommendation.

In Class 10, the Board currently only offers one topic at two levels. In this approach, the syllabus for students choosing for Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) is the same, but the question papers and the difficulty level of the questions in the Board examination change. The 2019–20 school year saw the implementation of this system.

In the 2023–24 test, more students enrolled for the standard level of mathematics (15,88,041) than the basic level (6,79,560), according to CBSE statistics.

According to a source, the goal of offering Science and Social Science at two levels for Classes 9 and 10 is to enable children who are capable of studying these topics to do so at a higher level before enrolling in Class 11.

It's probable that students will be given a specific amount of time to decide whether they want to enroll in the advanced or regular levels, with the option to switch within that time.

Additional learning resources, alternative textbooks, or the same textbook with more difficult problems, as well as longer study hours, might all be considered advanced level. This might result in a completely distinct collection of questions for the advanced level of the tests, or it could entail a question paper with a separate set of questions for the standard and advanced levels.

The new textbooks that the NCERT develops will determine the framework, or how the two levels will be applied.

For Classes 1, 2, 3, and 6, textbooks that follow the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), 2023, have already been released. Textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 are currently being developed by the NCERT and will be offered to students starting in the 2025–2026 school year.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated at a gathering in October of this year that new textbooks for additional classes will probably be available starting the next year. "By January 2026...He had stated, "The country will have new textbooks." "Desh mein nayi pathyapustak aa hi jayega."